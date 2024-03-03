  • Menu
Jhansi Lakshmi offers prayers before poll campaign launch

YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi offering prayers at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Highlights

YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi expressed confidence that people of Andhra Pradesh will certainly vote for the YSRCP.

Offering prayers at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple in Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP MP candidate commenced her campaign on Saturday. Speaking about the district, the MP candidate mentioned that she is completely aware of the issues in Visakhapatnam as she’s the native of the place. Before starting her poll campaign, Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, said that she would strive hard to ensure that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to govern Andhra Pradesh for the second term. Towards this direction, she said, she will carry out an intensified campaign.

