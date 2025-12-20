JJM water grid named ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’

Mangalagiri: The coalition government named the Jal Jeevan Misshion (JJM) Water Grid Scheme as ‘Amarajeevi Jaladhara’, paying tribute to legendary freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life demanding a separate state for Telugu people. The decision aims to ensure that his supreme sacrifice is remembered by every generation.

The JJM Water Grid Scheme is intended to provide safe drinking water to rural areas. Renaming it as Amarajeevi Jaladhara symbolises the values of selflessness and commitment to society that Potti Sriramulu stood for.

He undertook a historic 56-day fast unto death, enduring immense physical suffering, to secure a separate state for Telugu people. As a mark of respect to his sacrifice, the government decided to associate his name permanently with this vital public welfare programme.

Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj and rural development Pawan Kalyan took the initiative to name the scheme Amarajeevi Jaladhara. He released the official poster of the programme on Friday evening at his camp office in Mangalagiri.

On Saturday, Pawan will lay the foundation stone for works related to the combined East and West Godavari districts at Peravali village in the Nidadavole Assembly constituency.

Under the project, five major drinking water schemes are being implemented across five combined districts, Prakasam, Chittoor, Palnadu, East Godavari and West Godavari. The total project cost is Rs 7,910 crore, with a long-term goal of meeting the drinking water needs of 1.21 crore people over the next 30 years. Works for the Prakasam district project have already been inaugurated at Markapur.

In the Godavari region, two projects covering West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru and Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema districts will benefit 23 Assembly constituencies, providing drinking water to 68 lakh people.

The total cost of these two projects is Rs 3,050 crore, including Rs 1,400 crore for West Godavari and Rs 1,650 crore for East Godavari districts.