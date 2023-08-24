JNTUA V-C submits report to NAAC for accreditation

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has submitted the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) self-study report (SSR) on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana and his team submitted the data online to NAAC at the Vice Chancellor’s conference hall for accreditation.

Speaking on the occasion, Janardhana said, “We have submitted the IIQS( Institutional Information Quality Assessment) in the month of March and the later has accepted the same in June and finally the SSR report too has been submitted today.” After the submission, the NAAC team evaluates the data through DVV(Digital Valuation and Verification) and will send queries if any after which the physical team will visit the University, they will go through the each and every criteria and will go around the campus for general inspection, he said.

The V-C congratulated the IQAC director Dr G V Subbareddy and his team for successful completion of SSR.

Janardhana conducted a meeting in the college mechanical seminar with both teaching faculty and non-teaching staff and thanked them for their support.

Registrar Prof C Sasidhar, IQAC Director Prof G V Subba Reddy, Principal Prof S V Satyanarayana, Vice Principal Prof E Aruna Kanthi, University Directors, College heads of the departments, faculty, non-teaching staff of university and university engineering staff participated