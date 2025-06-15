Job mela at MVR Degree, PG College

Visakhapatnam: MVR Degree and PG College, affiliated to Andhra University is hosting a job mela at Gajuwaka on June 16.

Organised by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, the job mela is scheduled to commence from 9:30 am.

TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the camp at the campus.

About 22 companies will participate in the job mela. Appointment letters will be given to eligible candidates soon after the mela.

Candidates who have passed the 2025 examinations are also eligible for the mela.

The job mela organised by the state government aims to provide job opportunities to those who have passed Class X, Intermediate, degree, engineering, ITI and PG. PG education. Principal of the college A. Balakrishna exhorted the youth to avail the opportunity facilitated.