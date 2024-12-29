Join hands to make Banaganapalle as plastic-free: Minister Janardhan Reddy

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy called upon the people to join hands in transforming Banaganapalle as plastic-free village. Along with district Collector G Raja Kumari and SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, he flagged off a mega rally opposing plastic usage in Banaganapalle on Saturday.

Stating that there is need to transform the society as plastic-free, the Minister stressed that it is not possible without the cooperation of the people. He themed the mega rally as ‘Naa Banaganapalle-Naa Arogyam’.

Janardhan Reddy said that despite cleaning the roads, plastic items could be seen at every nook and corner. Besides, drains are seen fluxed with plastic. He suggested people to keep their surroundings clean just as they keep their houses clean.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Swachh Bharath and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu under Swachh Andhra Pradesh have introduced several programmes. He expressed concern that plastic will cause cancer. District Collector G Raja Kumari said that it is everyone’s responsibility to keep the society neat and clean, the place where everyone lives. Unfortunately, none bothers to clean their surroundings, she added. “If we think that this is my village, then automatically we will maintain it clean” she said, advising people to stop using plastic items.