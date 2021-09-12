Joint Collector K Krishnaveni asks parents to introduce physical exercises for school children

Ongole: Prakasam district joint collector K Krishnaveni observed that a better society is possible only with the people, who have better physical and sound mental health.

She inaugurated the 'Fit India- Freedom Run' as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating the 75 years of Independence to India. The district-level programme was jointly organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, District Sports Authority and Society for Training and Employment Promotion at the Mini Stadium n Ongole on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the joint collector said that the programme was conducted to strengthen the integrity of nation along with creating awareness on health among people. She said the experts were calculating the severe effect of Covid on children in the third wave and advised to boost their immunity.

She asked the parents to introduce physical exercises to the children, utilise the facilities and services of coaches available with the DSA. Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha said that there were coaches in eight types of games and sports available in the mini stadium and advised the parents to send their children to them for training.

The joint collector, the mayor and other officials appreciated the players from the district, who won medals at the recent sports meet in Singapore.

They appreciated the district NSS volunteers for conducting various service programmes and presented certificates to the winners in the competitions held as part of the International Youth Day celebrations and administered pledge to strive for Fit India.

SC Corporation ED Tutika Viswanath, BC welfare officer Anjala, district youth services officer Kamal Sa, NSS Coordinator Harsha Preetham Dev and mini-stadium chief coach Rajarajeswari participated in the programme.