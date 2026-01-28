Journo Krishnamurthy remembered

Ongole: The Democratic Journalists Forum organised a condolence meeting to honour the late veteran journalist Dasu Krishnamurthy at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Senior journalists praised Krishnamurthy as a rare political commentator known for unbiased analysis. They said that Krishnamurthy began his career with newspapers like The Sentinel, The Deccan Chronicle, and The Daily News before joining The Indian Express as Chief Sub-Editor. He worked with The Patriot in New Delhi for nearly two decades and served as a senior political commentator at All India Radio.

They recollected that Krishnamurthy taught at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, post-retirement, and served as visiting faculty at the Central University of Hyderabad, Osmania University, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, and Bhavan’s College of Journalism, inspiring numerous aspiring journalists.