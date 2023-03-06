Jr handball champ competition concludes

Kurnool: kurnool district won the first place while Visakhapatnam stood in the second place at the 8th State-level junior handball championship competitions organised here at the Outdoor stadium on Sunday. The two days championship competitions started on Saturday and concluded on Sunday. The sponsor, advocate Sreedhar Reddy, speaking on the occasion said that it is a very proud occasion that the Kurnool team has won the first place in the championship competitions. Sreedhar Reddy said that Kurnool team after defeating other teams has competed with the Vizag team in the finals. Both teams, Kurnool and Vizag had a tough competition but at the end Kurnool district had an upper hand and won the first place. At the end, after giving tough competition, the Vizag team was forced to give up the fight, said the advocate.

He lauded both teams and wished them all the best in their future competitions. Sports organising secretary Dr Rudra Reddy said that almost all teams from 13 districts have given their very best. Every player in the team has exhibited their awesome skills. But winning and losing is a common phenomenon in every game, he stated.

He said that Kurnool and Vizag won the first and second places while the third place was shared by East Godavari and Chittoor district teams. Later the participants presented trophy and commendation certificates to the winners and participants.

District Olympic Association president KE Jagadish, Sai handball trainer Binay, Avinash Shetty, Ankal Reddy, Madhava Rao, Sunil Kumar, Venkatesh, Nagendra and others participated.



