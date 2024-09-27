Jr NTR Fan Dies While Watching 'Devara' Film in Kadapa

Live
A fan of NTR tragically lost his life while attending a special screening of the much-anticipated film "Devara," directed by Koratala Siva and featuring NTR alongside Jhanvi Kapoor. The fan show, held at Apsara Theater in Kadapa, aimed to celebrate the film's worldwide release, attracting passionate fans eager to enjoy their favorite star's latest venture.
As the audience erupted in cheers and excitement during NTR's entry and thrilling action sequences, the atmosphere was electrifying. However, the celebration took a grim turn when a fan, identified as Mastan Wali from Jamalpally mandal, suddenly collapsed amidst the excitement. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to a nearby private hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Doctors have confirmed the unfortunate news, leaving friends and fellow fans in shock and mourning. Those close to Mastan Wali expressed their disbelief, stating they never imagined he would succumb to such a tragedy while enjoying a film he loved. The police have begun their investigations, piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident.
