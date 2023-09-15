JSP challenges YSRCP for open debate on package allegation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI DISTRICT): Kandula Durgesh, Joint East Godavari district Janasena Party(JSP) president has made it clear that they are determined to face the YSRCP leaders who are insultingly criticizing Pawan in the name of Package Star and to rebut this inappropriate allegation strongly. He flayed that Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy's party that making arrests without evidence and defaming personalities with false allegations has become a habit. Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon he said that the YSRCP ministers, MPs, and MLAs who are mired in continuous corruption do not have the minimum moral qualification to blame Pawan Kalyan.

He warned that the corruption of Jagan and Co., who committed thousands of crores of rupees in scams in the sand, soil, liquor exploitation, wetlands, and house constructions, will be exposed along with the evidence. Similarly, Durgesh challenged the YSRCP leaders to show proof of their allegation that Pawan Kalyan took the package. For this, he challenged for a public discussion on a common platform.

Alliance is an internal matter of Janasena and TDP, he said. YSRCP ranks' slurs and inappropriate comments on this is the evidence of their fear of defeat he added.

He said that The Janasena believed the arrest of former Chief Minister Chandrababu was totally as a political vendetta. Pawan Kalyan has already clarified that the central government was not involved In this.

Durgesh made it clear that they feel the BJP-Janasena-TDP alliance is a historical necessity. It is said that they are committed to ousting YSRCP from the state. He said that the issue of joint action between Janasena and TDP will be discussed and decided in the general meeting of the party to be held in Mangalagiri on Saturday under the chairmanship of Pawan Kalyan. Party leaders A Satyanarayana, Y Srinivas, Shanti Swaroopa, Priya Saujanya, Basha, and others participated in this meeting.