JSP corporator alleges life threat from YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav alleged that he is receiving life threats from YSRCP as he is exposing scams of the ruling party. Sharing details with the media in the city on Thursday, he said despite the threats, he would continue his fight against the ruling party’s anarchic rule.

He said he exposed land grabbing, TDR scam and illegal deals of the YSRCP carried out in parts of Daspalla lands, Siripuram junction, Tenneti Park, Rushikonda, among others.

Meanwhile, the corporator met JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and brought the YSRCP’s life threat to his notice. Responding to him, Pawan Kalyan appealed to DGP and City Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam to consider necessary action against the complaint. The JSP chief assured the party’s support to Murthy Yadav and stated that in case of any consequence faced, the ruling party has to bear the sole responsibility for the same.