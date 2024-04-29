BJP alleges TS Cong tampered with audio speech of HM Shah

Vijayawada: AP BJP Election pramukh K Mallikarjuna Murthy has lodged a complaint with Vijayawada cyber cell circle inspector to take action on the Congress party for the ‘tampering’ of the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah he made in Telangana during the election campaign.

Murthy has complained that the IT cell of the ruling Congress Party in TS has tampered the audio speech of Amit Shah claiming that reservations will be removed for the SC, ST and OBCs after BJP comes to power at the Centre after 2024 elections. He made it clear that the Union Home Minister did not make any comments against the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.

He alleged the Congress party had tampered the audio speech for the political gains and cause loss to BJP in the forthcoming elections in AP and other parts of India. He urged the cyber cell Vijayawada to take appropriate action on Congress party and block the ‘X’ account of the Congress permanently. Similar complaint was also lodged to the Chief Electoral officer at Velagapudi, Secretariat.