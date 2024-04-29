Elect NDA for Navyandhra: Naidu blasts Jagan govt for neglecting Kurnool

Kowthalam (Kurnool): Electing the NDA government is the need of the hour for various reasons. The state has to be put back on growth track, jobs need to be created, industries have to be brought to the state to generate large scale employment, capital city Amaravati has to be developed and categorization of SCs into ABCD categories.

Addressing Prajagalam in Kurnool, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said while the manifesto of YSRCP has nothing new, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured SC categorization would be done. Hence it is the duty of the people to elect the NDA alliance for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly, Naidu said. The TDP chief said this constituency has abundant blessings of Guru Raghavendra Swamy and Kader Linga Swamy besides Urukunda Eeranna Narasimha Swamy.

He came down heavily on the ruling party leaders, alleging that the constituency MLA Bala Nagi Reddy instead of doing good to the constituency is looting the resources.

Naidu said Tungabhadra is flowing quite adjacent to the constituency, but the constituency is lacking in drinking and irrigation water needs. The Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation project is in a neglected state.

Calling YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a psycho, the TD chief said a leader should have a vision and be a good driver. Jagan the inexperienced driver started the bus in a reverse gear and the state met with an accident. All that he had done was destruction and injustice to all sections. He does not know the value of people’s lives and has no intention to develop the state. The irony is despite having the water resources the constituency is reeling under severe drinking and irrigation water needs, he said.

Naidu said over 80,000 have migrated to faraway places in search of livelihood. Vote for NDA and will ensure jobs in the constituency, he added. He alleged that Jagan had cancelled 102 irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region. He reiterated the promises of Super Six which includes 20 lakh jobs, mega DSC, three free gas cylinders, free bus ride for women, etc. He also assured to do justice to Anganwadis, home guards, teachers, government employees and pensioners.