India made progress on multiple fronts under PM Modi: Eatala

Hyderabad: Addressing a meeting with the Gujarati community in Nagole on Sunday, BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender said Modi has made the Gujarat state the role model for the country. While the BJP won 273 seats when it fielded Modi as its prime ministerial candidate, it won 303 seats the second time.

“It shows the trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi earned from the people,” he added. Modi government’s zero tolerance towards terrorism has brought peace in the Valley and across the country, he said.

Building of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the initiative to introduce bullet trains, development of railway stations and airports, making the country as the second in electronic manufacturing under Make In India were all putting the country on the path of development, Eatala added. He asked people to extend their support to him to make Modi the PM of the country for the third term.