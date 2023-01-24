JSP corporator stages a protest, held

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P Murthy Yadav alleged that the GVMC had denied funds to the ward for development in order to take revenge against him.

Staging a protest at the GVMC office here on Monday, he said the corporation officials nursed a grudge against him as he was bringing out the ground realities.

Speaking further, he said, "A couple of 'shadow' mayors are indulging in corruption. Since I have exposed them, they are blocking development in the 22nd ward for which I am the corporator."

So far, funds for road development were also not sanctioned by the concerned officials, he said.

Following Murthy Yadav's deeksha, GVMC officials responded stating that his demands would be looked into.

Meanwhile, the police said that there was no permission for the protest and shifted Yadav to the III Town police station.

Opposing the JSP corporator's arrest, party leaders staged a sit-in protest at III Town police station. "It was not justifiable to take Murthy Yadav, who was staging a protest near the GVMC office, into custody and register a case under IPC Section 353. He was produced before the court after getting arrested," said Kona Tatarao, political affairs committee member of JSP.

He along with the party activists staged a dharna at the police station and raised slogans against the police.

In-charges of various constituencies S Vijay Kumar, P V S N Raju and P Usha Kiran, among others took part.