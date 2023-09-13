JSP demands case against Guntur Mayor

Guntur: JSP leader Dr Nadendla Manohar demanded the police officials to register a suo motu case against Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu within 24 hours for hate speech.



He said that if the police officials failed to do so, he will file a contempt of court case in the Supreme Court. He recalled that according to the Supreme Court order, police should book a suo motu case for hate speech.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he recalled that the mayor tried to assault JSP women activists at the Arundelpet police station. He said the Mayor and MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao tried to foil the bandh on Monday and tried to open the shops.

He said it is the duty of the police to provide security to the shops and questioned the need to keep a lathi in the hand of the Mayor at Sankar Vilas Centre on Monday. He said when they planned a protest, police officials detained JSP leaders in their houses. They have failed to counsel the mayor.

He warned that they will complain to the Enforcement Directorate to conduct an inquiry on the illegal mining in the state.