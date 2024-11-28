JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts

Tirupati : JSP Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge Kiran Royal welcomed the TTD setting up a common committee on mutts in Tirumala, to check any exploitation of pilgrims by the mutts.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kiran Royal said most of the 50 mutts located in Tirumala were collecting high rents, taking advantage of the heavy pilgrim rush. Though they were religious institutions set up for the service of devotees, the ground reality was that these mutts turned commercial, adding that the common committee will inquire into the mutts’ misuse and check any exploitation of pilgrims by them.

Responding to the delay in arresting cine director RGV (Ramgopal Varma), Royal said that he is suspecting Varma hiding in ‘Jagan Palace’ and wanted Ongole police to arrest him immediately. ‘RGV has been acting as the mouthpiece of YSRCP and hell bent on tarnishing the image of the NDA government,’ he said, seeking action on RGV as he crossed limits in criticising CM N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders.