JSP leader meets Union Home Minister in Delhi

Chittoor: In a significant development in Chittoor district politics, Bode Ramachandra Yadav, a Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader from Punganur, who was attacked last month in the town allegedly by the followers of Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, met the Union Minister Amit Shah

in New Delhi on Thursday. According to sources, Yadav meeting with Shah lasted for 40 minutes and he gave a detailed account to Shah on the attack when he was trying to hold a meeting with farmers as part of JSP Rythu Beri on farmers issue. He also sought the Union Minister to ensure safety to him and his family as he is facing a threat from YSRCP leaders in Punganur. Yadav complained against senior minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy alleging that he was behind the attack on him and informed Shah that police so far did not file FIR on the issue. It is learnt that Yadav took the occasion to apprise Shah on the law and order situation in AP which he said is deteriorating.

Shah assured to look into the complaints of Yadav against YSRCP leaders, particularly on the attack on him in Punganur and to take action on those involved in the attack. It may be noted here that Yadav, a native of Punganur town in Chittoor district, who has businesses in Bengaluru, unsuccessfully contested on PRP ticket for the Assembly in 2014 election and later joined JSP. He again contested from Punganur on JSP ticket and lost. However, of late, he is moving close to TDP and expecting a ticket from the party to contest from Punganur against Peddireddi in the coming election.