JSP leaders flay CM Jagan’s remarks on Pawan

Visakhapatnam: A sense of fear grips Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the alliance is stitched between TDP and JSP, pointed out JSP leaders. Speaking to the media, JSP general secretary T Shiva Shankar, Political Affairs Committee member Kona Tatarao and party leader Panchakarla Ramesh Babu alleged that it is because of the increasing insecurity, the Chief Minister is resorting to personal attacks against the JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan.

They opined that resorting to mudslinging in the government programme reflected the inexperience of the Chief Minister and the magnitude to which he would stoop.

The JSP leaders condemned the remarks made by the CM against Pawan Kalyan that the latter would make a guest appearance in between acting in cinema. “By acting in films, Pawan Kalyan is reaching out to tenant farmers and extending financial aid to them. But by administering from the Tadepalli palace, the Chief Minister is looting crores of rupees through liquor, sand and land grabbing,” they criticised.

It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister commented that Pawan Kalyan has no emotional strings attached, said Kona Tatarao. “However, not as much as driving away one’s sister and mother from home and by taking the life of one’s uncle,” he alleged.

YSRCP forcibly mobilises volunteers, DWCRA members and secretariat staff for the CM’s public meetings by literally threatening them, while people, admirers and supporters attend voluntarily for Pawan Kalyan’s sabhas, the JSP leaders added.