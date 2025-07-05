JSP pays tributes to national leaders

Nellore: Aspart of the 12th day of ‘Chai with Janasainiks’ programme in Nellore, Jana Sena Party leaders paid tributes to three legendary figures — Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Pingali Venkayya — commemorating their birth and death anniversaries.

The event was held at Bypass Road, Simhapuri Hospital Center, and Yanamala Vari Dinne with great enthusiasm under the leadership of 13th Division leader Peneti Srikanth. Jana Sena District General Secretary Kishore Gunukula, State Joint Secretary Sundar Ramireddy, District Office In-Charge Jameer, senior leader Noone Mallikarjuna Yadav, and other prominent party members participated.

The programme is being conducted in line with the strategy of party chief Pawan Kalyan, who aims to strengthen the cadre through active dialogue and recognition of grassroots efforts.

It is organized under the guidance of Vemulapati Ajay, JSP National Media Representative, District Observer, Head of National Discipline Committee, and Chairman of AP TIDCO.