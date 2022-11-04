JSP seeks 'Z' plus category security to Pawan Kalyan

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) will go to people to build up a strong public opinion to press the Centre to provide `Z' plus category security to its president Pawan Kalyan for his safety, keeping in view the growing threat to his life from ruling party leaders.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, JSP district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad reacting to the reported recce at Pawan Kalyan's residence at Hyderabad, said the Jana Sainiks (party activists) with the slogan 'Save Pawan Save Andhra' build up public support for Pawan safety and security. In this connection, he demanded the Centre to enhance the security to Pawan by providing Z plus category security and added that it was outrageous on the part of state police remaining mum on the recce.

Ruling YSRCP leaders more so Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unable to digest Pawan's popularity and exposing the misdeeds of the government and questioning ruling party leaders corruption and failure, resorting to third degree methods, he warned that the Jana Sainiks will not keep quiet if anything happen to Pawan. Jana Sena Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal accused Jagan of trying to attack Pawan Kalyan after surveys revealing in favour of their leader.

He wanted the leaders of BJP, alliance partner, to come out openly condemning the CM and the ruling party trying to stifle the voice of opposition and also the increasing threat to Pawan.

The BJP leaders should see that the party high command take up Pawan security with the Centre, he added. JSP leaders Raja Reddy, Babji, Munaswamy participated.