JSP, TDP alliance will secure 150 seats, says Nagababu

Nellore: Jana Sena Party State general secretary Konidala Nagababu called upon the party cadre to strive hard in bringing the JSP and TDP alliance to power in 2024 elections.

Addressing in the constituency level review meetings organised at Kasturba grounds in the city on Saturday, the JSP leader said that it is high time for dislodging the YSRCP government as the people are vexed with the ruling party for its anti-people policies being implemented for the last five years.

Exuding confidence that JSP and TDP alliance will secure 150 seats, Nagababu urged the party cadres to strive hard to achieve the goal. Recalling the bitter experience of BRS in the recent Telangana State elections, the JSP leader pointed out that people of that State defeated the BRS only because of the party rulers’ head weight attitude, despite they developed the State to some extent.

Whereas in Andhra Pradesh, people are waiting for an opportunity to teach s lesson to the YSRCP as it did nothing for the State, except looting public money in various ways, he criticised.

The JSP leader questioned the credibility of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming 175 seats and pointed out that it will be hard for the ruling party even to secure Assembly seats in coming elections.

Party district president C Manukranth Reddy, national official spokesperson V Ajay Kumar, party leaders G Kishore, T Chandra, Sekhar and others were present.