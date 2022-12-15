JSP Veera Mahilas stage dharna

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the remarks made by the YSRCP leaders against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan, a dharna was staged near GVMC Gandhi statue here on Wednesday under the aegis of JSP Veera Mahila wing.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP north in-charge P Usha Kiran said 'Varahi' is the name of the Goddess and recalled that former Chief Minister NTR and senior BJP leader LK Advani won people's hearts by initiating 'rath yatra'. Through the campaign taken up on Varahi, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up to reach out to people, know their problems and come up with resolutions, she mentioned.

However, Usha Kiran alleged that YSRCP leaders were scared of the growing popularity of 'Varahi.' North Andhra women coordinator AS Devi said that the YSRCP leaders criticise every step that Pawan Kalyan takes. JSP women leaders pointed out that Tourism Minister RK Roja could not tolerate the response Varahi evoked from the public. They pointed out that those who are confined to changing political parties frequently have no right to pass comments about Pawan Kalyan.

They demanded the Tourism Minister to list out the development that took place in the tourism sector in a white paper and the number of employment opportunities provided to the youth across the state in the past three years. The women leaders alleged that Roja was busy with her television shows such as 'Jabardast' and hardly had any time to focus on developing tourism and its allied sectors. Engineering students are working as auto-rickshaw drivers, the JSP leaders pointed out and questioned what IT Minister Gudivada Amarnth did to provide employment to them. Among others, JSP women leaders Harsha Valli, Priyanka, Shalini and Surekha participated in the protest.