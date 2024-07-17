Live
- Hyderabad: Cantt locals urge CM to open closed roads
- SP urged to take effective measures to check drug abuse
- Kavitha rushed to hospital after health deteriorates
- Protest erupts in Thamballapalle against MLA Dwarakanath
- Thousands Gather for Rottela Panduga at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore District
- Governance in State in doldrums: BJP leader
- Religious fervour marks Anivara Asthanam
- Fire accident at chemical company, SEZ
- Suryakumar Yadav tipped to lead India in T20Is
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Just In
JSP’s move to strengthen itself may hit ties with TDP
Relations in between TDP and JanaSena Party (JSP) are likely to fray in the coming days going by the present situation in different Assembly constituencies in the district.
The situation may take a drastic turn in coming days in the wake of JSPhigh command’s decision to conduct active membership drive from July 18 to 28. The JSP is mainly expecting migration of YSRCP supporters from village to Assembly constituency level into the party.
In PathapatnamAssembly constituency, relations between TDP and JSP leaders are not that good. The TDP leaders are saying that the JSP leaders had migrated from other places which is causing discontent in JSP leaders.
In EtcherlaAssembly constituency, JSP Ranastalam mandal leaders are not actively participating in the activities.
The JSP is looking for YSRCP leaders and its leaders are contacting YSRCP mandal and village level leaders and inviting them into party fold.
But the TDP leaders are worried over the invitations of JSP for the YSRCP leaders and fearing that their expected entry into the JSP may lead to some
disturbances locally.