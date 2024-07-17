JSP’s move to strengthen itself may hit ties with TDP

Srikakulam: Relations in between TDP and JanaSena Party (JSP) are likely to fray in the coming days going by the present situation in different Assembly constituencies in the district.

The situation may take a drastic turn in coming days in the wake of JSPhigh command’s decision to conduct active membership drive from July 18 to 28. The JSP is mainly expecting migration of YSRCP supporters from village to Assembly constituency level into the party.

In PathapatnamAssembly constituency, relations between TDP and JSP leaders are not that good. The TDP leaders are saying that the JSP leaders had migrated from other places which is causing discontent in JSP leaders.

In EtcherlaAssembly constituency, JSP Ranastalam mandal leaders are not actively participating in the activities.

The JSP is looking for YSRCP leaders and its leaders are contacting YSRCP mandal and village level leaders and inviting them into party fold.

But the TDP leaders are worried over the invitations of JSP for the YSRCP leaders and fearing that their expected entry into the JSP may lead to some

disturbances locally.