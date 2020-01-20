Judicial Capital at Kurnool: Advocates celebrate after the cabinet approves the proposal

Despite the farmers of Amaravati capital region and opposition parties are strongly protesting against the three capitals, the cabinet has approved the proposal of shifting the administrative capital to Visakhapatnam, Judiciary capital to Kurnool. The same proposal was introduced in the assembly on Monday morning and the discussion is on the way.

With the approval of Kurnool as judicial capital, the residents and lawyers are celebrated and cheered up with the idea. The lawyers congratulated each other and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy.

YSR Congress leaders and activists burnt the crackers after the cabinet nodded to the three capitals at Goud Center in the Atmakuru.

However, the government has announced some to the people who had surrendered their lands to the government under the land pooling scheme stating that the benefits given earlier would continue.

The annuity amount of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre being given to the farmers would be continued and the duration has been increased from 10 years to 15 years.

Minister Botsa said the government has decided to enhance the pension amount being given to the landless poor from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5000 per month per family.