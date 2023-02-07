Judicial commission to probe Kandukur and Guntur stampede incidents today

An inquiry will be held in Vijayawada on Tuesday regarding the stampede incident that took place in Kandukuru and Guntur during the Road Show meetings of TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu. TDP leaders Kakarla Mallikarjun and Inturi Rajesh will appear before the Seshasayana Commission on the Kandukur incident and Tenali Shravan Kumar on the Guntur incident.

Meanwhile, the Seshasayana Reddy Commission investigated Uyyuru Srinivasa Rao on the Guntur incident yesterday. Justice Sesha Shaina Reddy Commission will hand over the report to the government after the investigation.

As many as eight people lost their lives and several others were seriously injured due to a stampede at the roadshow meeting organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Kandukur, Nellore district. When Chandrababu started his speech, there was a scuffle as people tried to come forward. Many fell down in this process. Some fell into a nearby dirty drain. Despite efforts to lift them up, two died on the spot while six others died after being taken to the hospital.