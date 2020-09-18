Amaravati: Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling on expediting cases against those in public life, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said there were many cases pending against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.



The High Court gag order has become a national debate, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Ambati said there was a disproportionate assets case pending against Naidu since 2005 and the Cash-for Vote case did not reach its logical conclusion.

Ambati alleged that Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were involved in Amaravati land scam. He said the HC's gag order on FIR has become national debate and has drawn criticism, he said.

There were cases against many public figures but never was such a gag order issued and why the former Advocate General or his associates including kin of a serving judge are so special to attract the extraordinary provisions of gag is something people are unable to understand, he said.

The case filed by Lakshmi Parvathi in 2005 on disproportionate assets of Naidu was still pending. The Cash-for-Vote case was also pending against the TDP chief.

Ambati described the Amaravati land scam as one of the biggest scams in the country in which Naidu, his son Lokesh and some other influential people were involved.

Stating that no one was above law, he recalled that even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi deposed before the court. He said the State government has full respect towards the judiciary.