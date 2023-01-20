Jumbos drag transformer, village faces power cut

Parvathipuram: The locals of Parvathipuram Manyam district are shivering under wild elephants menace as they are ruthlessly attacking the livestock and killing the humans too. The mob has-been roaming between Komarada, Kurupam, Jiyammavalasa and Bhamini mandals and destroying the crops and even killed around 10 people and the same number of cows.

On Wednesday, four elephants damaged the electric transformer and collapsed six electric polls in China Kudama village of Jiyammavalasa mandal. As a result Chintala Belagam, Gadaba valasa and Singanapuram faced power cut but the electrical staff has jumped into action and restored the power supply. Eleven tuskers have divided into two groups and seven of them are roaming in Kummari kunta panchayati and damaging horticultural crops like tomatoes, brinjal and others. Rest of the four tuskers are in Bhamini mandal and attacking locals and recently killed a farmer here. Though the forest, revenue officials are alerting the locals and warning them to keep away from the tuskers. The tomato farmers dare not to go into fields to pick the crop as the herd is roaming there and damaging the crops as well as attacking the farmers. The forest officials are trying to divert the beasts into forests but again they are coming back and again threatening the lives.