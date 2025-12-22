Justice Viswanathan calls for contribution from all fields to tackle climate change

Visakhapatnam: Emphasisingthat environmental issues knew no boundaries, Supreme Court Judge Justice KV Viswanathan underlined the urgent need to tackle climate change through collective action.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Constitution through an environmental prism, issues and solutions for reversing climate change’ at the 7th DV Subba Rao Memorial Lecture organised by Centre for Policy Studies and Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Sunday, Justice Viswanathan stated that a complete solution to the daunting climate change problem requires the contribution of all fields of human knowledge, whether law, science or economics or any other. “Above all, a lasting and satisfactory solution requires human ‘will’ and wisdom at the individual, social and political levels to change our habits, comforts and the current way of life in order to secure a future for ourselves and those who are yet to come,” he underlined.

Dwelling into technical aspects of climate change and constitutional dimensions, Justice Viswanathan spoke about how the international community is looking at it. He spoke about how Delhi continues to battle high pollution.Recalling the commendable services made by late Mayor DV Subba Rao, Justice Viswanathan lauded the large amount of services made by the former Mayor and termed it as his unparalleled dedication to give back to society.

Earlier, he congratulated DV Subba Rao’s family for organising the lectures and inspiring the younger generation. The lecture programme was held in the presence of former High Court Judge DVSS Justice Somayajulu and Visakhapatnam Public Library secretary DS Varma. It saw participation of advocates and environmental experts and activists.