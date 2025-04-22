Justice will be ensured to all complainants: SP Ratna

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): SP V Ratna assured that all complaints received will be thoroughly investigated within the legal framework and justice will be delivered to the victims in due course. Participating in Public Grievances Redressal System held at Police Conference Hall here on Monday, the SP received around 70 public complaints. She emphasised that appropriate legal action will be taken on each complaint, ensuring a timely and lawful resolution.

The SP instructed officials to resolve issues promptly, especially those within legal boundaries, and to ensure that complaints are not repeated.

She spoke with the authorities concerned over phone to expedite justice for the petitioners.

Most of the complaints submitted during the session include family disputes, land issues, cyber frauds, employment scams, and property

disputes.

Women Police DSP Adinarayana, Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, and others were present.