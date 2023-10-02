Justice will save us from false cases: Lokesh

New Delhi: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday expressed confidence that justice and law will save the party leaders from the false cases foisted against them.

TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, and his family members offered lemon juice to Lokesh to end his relay fast which he has taken up for the day in protest against the illegal arrest of the former chief minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Later, Lokesh told media persons that great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela went to jail for the theories that they trusted while Chandrababu is sent to jail for launching the Skill Development project to provide employment to the jobless.

With a view to providing largescale employment to the jobless in Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu designed the Skill Development project, Lokesh said and pointed out that training is imparted to 2.15 lakh youth through this project and provided employment to 80,000 persons. Chandrababu always emphasised the need to work with commitment and and should abide by the promises made to the people, he stated.

As Chandrababu had strived hard and completed the works on a warfooting basis the youth got so many jobs, Lokesh observed. Since the TDP supremo's hard work for 45 years, Cyberabad has taken shape while Anantapur, Kurool and Kadapa districts in Rayalaseema have developed so fast due to his continuous hard work, Lokesh recalled.

The former chief minister has been retained in the jail for the past 24 days for the no fault of his and this kind of false cases were registered against him as he had worked hard for the progress of the people for 45 long years, the TDPnational general secretary noted. Pointing out that the people have been staging peaceful demonstrations for the past 24 days condemning the illegal arrest of Chandrababu, he asked how cases can be booked for simply whistling or ringing the bells.

This is the reason as to why the name of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been charged as mad Jagan, the TDP national general secretary remarked. Maintaining that Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Chandrababu, has announced at the meeting of the TDP Political Action Committee that she will go on fast for a day on Monday and that is the reason as to why all the TDP leaders across the country are sitting on fast to express solidarity with her, Lokesh stated.

Thanking profusely to all those who actively took party in Monday's relay fast programme, Nara Lokesh demanded that if the State Government has any evidence whatsoever on the involvement of Chandrababu in the Skill Development project issue it should be brought before the judges. Not only sending Chandrababu to jail in a case where there is no evidence but also three more cases are made ready to involve him, Lokesh said and pointed out the statements being made by certain leaders that he, Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani too will be sent to jail.

"This is nothing but political vendetta and there is no question of the TDP going back from its fight. We will certainly continue our struggle and we will bring before the public the evidence that we are not at all involved in any of these cases," Nara Lokesh said. The quash petition will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Tuesday and the party will decide its future course of action depending on the court order, Lokesh maintained.