Kachiguda-Bangalore Vande Bharat to start from Sept 24

Kurnool: South Central Railway chief publication officer Ch Rakesh, in a press release, has stated that the Vande Bharat express will be operated from Kachiguda to Bangalore from September 24. He stated that the train will pass through Kurnool city and Dhone and it will halt for a minute at Kurnool station. He also stated that all arrangements have been made for its operation and trial run was also successfully conducted on August 9.

The PRO stated that the Vande Bharat express would be operated from Kachiguda to Bangalore on all days except Wednesdays. On the starting day, the train will start at 12.30 pm and will reach Kurnool city at 4.15 pm and on other days, the train will be operated at regular timings. The train would travel at a speed of 160 kms per hour, he stated and added except Wednesdays, the train will start at 5.30 am at Kachiguda, 8.30 am at Kurnool city and will reach Yeshwantpur in Bangalore at 2 pm. In a similar manner, in return journey, the train will start at 2.45 pm at Yeshwantpur in Bangalore and reach at Kurnool 7.50 pm and Kachiguda at 11.15 pm. He appealed to residents of Kurnool and Nandyal districts to utilise the opportunity.