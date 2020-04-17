Kadapa: 13 Coronavirus patients discharged after recovery

Kadapa: An emotional atmosphere prevailed at the Fathima Medical College when as many as 13 coronavirus infected persons, who were undergoing treatment for the last 17 days, were discharged from COVID-19 designated hospital after they were tested negative for multiple times on Thursday.

This is first time in the state as such number of COVID-19 victims discharged tested negative.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy, District Collector Ch Harikiran, who attended the programme, distributed nutritious food and Rs 2,000 financial help to the victims on behalf of the government.

Speaking the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all the 13 persons were discharged as they tested negative and now, the number of infected persons undergoing treatment in COVID-19 hospital come down to 19.

The minister assured the people not to worry as the government would ensure all possible support to save the lives of COVID-19 victims. He appealed to infected persons voluntarily come forward for the quarantine centres to prevent spread of virus in the district.

District Collector Ch Harikiran said that on March 31, 15 persons were tested positive and they were provided treatment in the district COVID-19 hospital.

Of the 36 tested positive, he said 4 persons admitted in SVIMS and remaining 19 were undergoing treatment in COVID-19 district hospital. He said the 13 discharged persons were the residents of Kadapa, Pulivendula, Proddaturu, Vempalle, Badvel areas in the district. Former Mayor Suresh, COVID hospital Nodal officer Rohini and others were present.