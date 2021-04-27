Kadapa: 2 red sanders smugglers held

Kadapa: Police arrested two smugglers and recovered 8 red sander logs, one vehicle, axes, iron rod, 2 mobile phones from their possession at Darbarpet village of Pendlimarri mandal on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as C Harish of Gonamakulapalle of Veerapunayunipalle mandal, R Gangaiah, Mamillapalle, CK Dinne mandal in the district. Speaking to media here, DSP B Sunil said while Rural CI P Eswar Reddy, Pendlimarri SI R Venkata Konda Reddy along with their men and forest officials inspecting vehicles near Darbarpet village, they noticed the accused illegally transporting the red sanders logs in a lorry with fake registration number.

The DSP said the accused tried to flee the spot by attacking the police with axes. However, police overpowered them and arrested the accused. Pendlimarri police registered a case. Meanwhile the police arrested a 5-member gang and recovered gutka worth Rs 1.50 lakh from them at Galiveedu mandal on Tuesday. According to Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan, while the police conducting vehicle checkup at border area of Galiveedu mandal, they noticed the accused illegally transporting the gutka from Karnataka state. He said the accused were circulating the intoxicant substance among locals in small packets in Galiveedu mandal.