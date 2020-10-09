Kadapa: 50 divisions to be developed utilising Rs 480 crore

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that in the coming four years Kadapa city would witness significant development as government is keen on spending adequate funds for the purpose.



Speaking after laying foundation stone for the construction of CC roads at a cost of Rs 55 lakh in old city 35 and 36 divisions on Friday, he said that DPR was prepared with Rs 480 crore for the development of 50 divisions in Kadapa city.

The old Kadapa tank (Patha Kadapa Cheruvu) will be developed at a cost of Rs 55 crore on the lines of tank bund in Hyderabad city. He said all roads in the city will be widened with Rs 28 crore to ease traffic.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that Rs 50 crore was spent for the development of Kadapa city during the regime of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Later the city's progress was neglected by the TDP government due to political reasons. He appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the government for initiating more developmental works. Municipal EE Baskar Rao and others were present.