Kadapa: 57,000 housing units to be launched in first phase

Kadapa: The district administration is gearing up to successfully launch groundbreaking ceremony for construction of YSR Housing colonies on July 1-4.

The administration is planning to launch more than 57,000 housing units in the first phase across the district. In view of conducting the programme, Housing JC Dhyanachandra, DRO Malola and all mandal officials, commissioners of all municipalities, special officials headed by Collector CH Harikiran designed a comprehensive plan for completion of project in a time bound manner.

It was proposed to ground not less than 14,000 units a day as administration deployed as many as 560 construction workers across the district.

The collector said the administration was

planning to take up around 95,000 houses against sanction of 4 lakh houses in the district. He added all infrastructure facilities will be provided in the YSR Housing colonies before handing over them to the beneficiaries.