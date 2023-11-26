Kadapa: Aids & assistive devices provided to 6,509 Divyangjan

Kadapa: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy hailed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed for the wellbeing of Divyangjan, who had introduced number of welfare and development schemes for them. So far 14 camps have been conducted across the country for identifying all the eligible physically disabled persons, he added.

The Central Minister, the chief guest, distributed artificial limbs and assistive devices to 6,509 eligible Divyangjan with an outlay of Rs 5.88 crore, at Samajik Adhikarita Shivir organised here on Saturday. Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh presided over the programme, held at ZP General Body meeting hall.

Addressing the participants, Central Minister Narayanaswamy lauded the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALMCO) for coming forward to supply aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan. Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been rendering laudable service for the development and welfare of Divyangjan, while Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy informed that he had transferred above Rs 58 lakh from MPLADS funds to Kadapa for providing artificial limbs to the physically challenged persons. He assured of extending his support to all the Divyangjan in the district. District Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju, Municipal Commissioner Sai Praveen and others were present.