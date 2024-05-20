Live
Kadapa: AIDS awareness rally held
Kadapa: District Health Department, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh AIDS Control Organisation and District AIDS Control and Prevention Organisation, on Sunday took out a rally to remember the lives lost to aids. This event was led by DM&HO Dr Nagaraju, Additional DM&HO Y Ravi Babu, Dr Umamaheswara Rao, district officers and district AIDS council team.
The rally commenced from district health department office and proceeded to ITI Gandhi Circle. The main objective of the rally was to commemorate International AIDS Day 2024 with the theme, ‘Let us remember those, who died of HIV/AIDS and show love and solidarity to them. Let us heal the pain of their family members’.
DM&HO Dr Nagaraju emphasised the importance of collective efforts in preventing HIV/AIDS. Dr Ravi Babu underscored the need for widespread awareness about HIV.
After the rally, participants were made to take a pledge to support HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness.