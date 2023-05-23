Kadapa: Assigned land farmers to get title deeds

Kadapa (YSR district) : The Zilla Parishad general body meeting of YSR district headed by Chairman A Amarnatha Reddy on Monday unanimously resolved to provide title deeds to those farmers who were cultivating the assigned lands for several years in the district.

The meeting also decided to provide ownership rights of lands in a highly transparent manner without giving scope for corruption.

District in-charge minister A Suresh, who participated as chief guest in the meeting, said that 419 farmers in the district were identified for giving title deeds.

The minister suggested the officials to act in a responsible manner while implementing the guidelines for the same.

Expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay taking place in giving lands rights to the farmers, the minister instructed the officials to go through records while dealing with farmers’ issues and bring to notice of ministers if they face any problem.

On the occasion, the minister said that the government was keen on clearing all pending bills related to various development works in a phased manner.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha urged the officials to pay special attention while implementing the government schemes as Kadapa district was having a special place in the state. He stressed the need for coordination between officials and public representatives for all-round development of district.

District Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju said that the administration will resolve all the problems raised by the members by next meeting. The meeting also discussed issues such as crop extension, farm mechanisation, YSR Integrated Labs, MSP, Animal Husbandry, Education, Medical & Health, Women & Child Welfare, DWMA, R&B and DRDA.

MLAs Dr D Sudha, MLCs Ramgopal Reddy and P Rama Subba Reddy were present.