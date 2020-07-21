Kadapa: CBI probe makes suspects jittery

Kadapa: As CBI officials intensify their investigation in the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, some persons, including some police officials, who are allegedly involved in the case in Pulivendula are in the grip of fear.



On Tuesday CBI officials once again inspected the scene of offence - bathroom and bedroom. The leader was found murdered in bathroom and blood stains were seen in bedroom which indicates that the body of the deceased was shifted from bathroom to bedroom by dragging it after the murder. It is believed that 15 persons were involved in shifting body of Vivekananda Reddy and to destroy the evidences. It may be recalled that Vivekananda Reddy daughter Suneetha Reddy raised several doubts over shifting her father's body from actual scene of offence.

The questions she raised are: 1 Why Vivekananda Reddy killing was projected as natural death due to cardiac arrest though it was clear case of murder. 2 Why Gangi Reddy insisted not to register the case and tried to hush up the matter. What is the necessary for cleaning up the area both bathroom and bedroom. 3. Why the case was first registered under section 174 of CRPC and later altered the case as murder and 4. Who made Vivekananda Reddy to write letter about involvement of driver Prasad.

The CBI aims to go ahead with investigation by interrogating 15 main suspects including two police personal allegedly responsible for murdering the former MP and tampering the evidences. The probe by CBI personnel creates fear among some persons allegedly involved in the case.

The CBI sleuths took the measurements of the Vivekananda Reddy house inside and outside on Tuesday.