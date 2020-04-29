Kadapa: CM YS Jagan hailed for fee reimbursement

Kadapa: The students of various colleges in Kadapa district are overjoyed after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited Rs 4,000 directly into mother's account of each student under Jagananna Vidya Deevana Scheme (JVDS). They thanked him for extending financial support to the student community, despite state staring at financial crisis.



During face-to-face interaction with the Chief Minister through video conference, K Priyanka, student of SVIST Engineering college, final year EEE student, lauded the CM saying that he is kind towards students as he reimbursed their college fees. "Sir, this will be a great opportunity for students to pursue higher studies with this financial assistance," she said.

Collector CH Harikiran, who also participated in the video conference, said AP is the first state in the entire country to reimburse full fees directly to the parent's accounts instead of crediting into accounts of college managements. He said this kind of initiative will be more useful to poor students who have to pursue higher studies.Yogi Vemana University VC Surya Kalavathi, DRDAPD Murali Manohar and others were present.