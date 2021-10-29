Kadapa: Congress to launch membership drive from November 1

Kadapa: Indian National Congress (INC) national secretary C D Meyyappan has said that the party will conduct membership drive from November 1 across the country.

Addressing media here on Thursday, Meyyappan said as part of it, the party also decided to conduct public awareness camp in the name of Jana Jagarana Abhiyan(JJA) over anti-people policies being adopted by the BJP-led NDA government from November 14-29 in the country.

During 15 days JJA, the party will organise different programmes like Palle Nidra, Pada Yatra, meetings, distribution of broachers over skyrocketing of essential commodities, arrangement of hoardings and banners over abnormal hike of petrol, diesel prices at petrol bunks. Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) president Sake Sailajanath pointed out the ruling party would misuse the power in Badvel byelection on the lines of Tirupati bypoll. He urged the Election Commission to organise Badvel bypoll in a free and fair manner.

DCC president N Srinivasa Rao, party leaders Vishnu Preetham Reddy, P Chandrasekhar Reddy, Dhruvakumar Reddy, Tirumalesh, M Shyamala Devi, Sujatha Reddy, Lavanya and others were present.