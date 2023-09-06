Kadapa: Coordination between officials, politicos stressed

Kadapa: The general body meeting of the joint YSR district stressed the need of coordination between the officials and representatives for effective implementation of welfare programmes and developmental activities in the district.

The meeting also pointed out the need of officials to discharge the responsibilities in a transparent manner for the benefit of poor and needy. The meeting, headed by ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, was held here on Tuesday. While asserting the government’s commitment over implementation of developmental activities, ZP Chairman Amarnath Reddy has said that it will be mammoth task to perform developmental activities without the support of politicos and officers. He said the administration has designed a comprehensive plan over the development of joint YSR district, but it will be problematic to implement it if there is no coordination between the representatives and officials. Pending bills related to various developmental works are under progress in various stages as they would be cleared very soon in a phased manner, he informed.

MLC Ramgopl Reddy suggested that mini tractors should be distributed to farmers individually instead of groups as part of Farm Mechanisation programme. He appealed the administration to initiate steps for supplying water for agriculture operations in Chakrayapet, Addala marri areas in Chakrayapet mandal as farmers are facing problems to get water through filter points. He also demanded for establishment of food processing units in both YSR and Annamayya districts.

Joint Collector G Ganesh Kumar replied that administration will initiate steps for finding solutions over the problems raised the members by next meeting.

The meeting has discussed several issues related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, YSR Bharosa Kendrams, YSR Free Insurance Bima, medical & health, education, Manabadi Nadu-Nedu, women & child welfare, housing, DWMA and others specified in the agenda. Badvel MLA Dr Sudha, MLC Rama Subba Reddy, government’s agriculture advisor Iragam Reddy Tirupal Reddy, ZP CEO Sudhakar Reddy and others attended the meeting.