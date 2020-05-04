Kadapa: Doctors applaud services at quarantine centres

Kadapa: Quarantine centres in Kadapa district have been rendering excellent service for the recovery suspected cases at the centres.



Owing to the dedicated service by the team of doctors, nurses and other health personnel, 36 persons against 83 who were affected by Coronavirus were discharged from quarantine centres with good health condition. It indicates need of the persons with Covid-19 symptoms to undergo treatment at quarantine centres to protect their lives from dreaded disease.

According to sources, government has been providing nutritious food to patients besides sophisticated treatment at the centres. A 83-year-old Venkatasubbaiah (name changed) from Sarojininagar in city was referred to State Covid-19 hospital in Tirupati. He was discharged recently after he was tested negative. " I have lost all hopes of getting cured after I was tested positive because already I am suffering from diabetes, hypertension and cardiac problem. I was given treatment at quarantine centre and due to But after underwent treatment in quarantine centre and I was supplied nutritious food besides other supplements. Now, I got cured from the disease,'' said Venkatasubbaiah.

" Costly nutritious food for three times every day is being supplied to the patients during 14 day quarantine period to increase immunity levels of patient," said Dr Tirupati Giridhar Superintendent of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS).

He said that as many as 20 people who were suffering from multiple health problems against 83 infected persons were referred to the State Covid-19 hospital in Tirupati and the remaining 63 were undergoing treatment at quarantine centres at various places and also at District Covid-19 hospital in Fatima Medical College. Out of the 63 patients, 36 were discharged till date, he said.