Kadapa: Ensure adequate drinking water supply in summer

Kadapa (ysr district): District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that there is no drinking water shortage across all mandals.

He said adequate stocks of ORS packets should be made available at Anganwadi centres for children and pregnant women.

Proper drinking water facility must be made available at schools. Drinking water shelters should be established at public spaces. Additionally, drinking water availability should also be ensured for wild animals and cattle in forest areas.