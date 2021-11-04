Kadapa: Focus on effective implementation of welfare schemes calendar

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the staff working in village secretariats to focus on effective implementation of Welfare Schemes Calendar (WSC) in the interest of beneficiaries.

The collector has conducted surprise inspections along with Rajampet Sub-Collector Ketan Garg in Tallapaka, Kuchivaripalle village secretariats in Rajampet mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the government was very particular about implementation of WSC for the benefit of poor. He said that pending applications regarding WSE should be addressed without any delay to avoid unrest in the petitioners.

He directed them to display list of welfare schemes, the hospitals providing Arogyasri services and Tollfree numbers related to helpdesks on the boards. He ordered biometric procedure should be strictly implemented. On the occasion, the collector checked the records in offices.

Tahsildar Ravi Sankar Reddy, MPDO Bala Swamy and others were present.