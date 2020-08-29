Kadapa: Government spending adiquate funds for medical facilities says Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that government has been spending adiquate funds for protecting the the health of children.

Speaking after launching the Natel Advance Life Support (NATLA) 108 Ambulance vehicle here on Saturday, the deputy chief minister said that AP is the only state entire country providing such facility in the interest of children. He said that NATLA is having highly sophesticated medical equipment even rescuing the children in critical health condition.

He said presently NATLA is available in Rajampet, and Proddaturu towns. He said that as many as 57,000 institutional deliveries are being conducted every year in the district. He said chief minister is keen on providing more NATLA's in coming days.

He said that government is spending funds for effectively facing Caronavirus problem in the state. He said government has conducted around 30lakhs COVID-19 tests which is first of it's kind in the country. Earlier the deputy chief ministet had distributed 22 sewing machines to muslim minority women facilitated by Muslim Minority Corporation.

Joint Collectors Saikanthvarma, Dharmachandra Reddy, DRO Malola, Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and others were present.