  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Governor S A Abdul Nazeer visits Vontimitta temple, dargah

Kadapa: Governor S A Abdul Nazeer visits Vontimitta temple, dargah
x

Governor Abdul Nazeer offering prayers at Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Friday

Highlights

As part of his one-day tour, Governor S A Abdul Nazeer visited the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta on Friday.

Kadapa (YSR district) : As part of his one-day tour, Governor S A Abdul Nazeer visited the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta on Friday.

On the occasion, he was received with Poorna Kumbham in a traditional manner amid chanting of hymns by Veda pundits. He had darsan of Lord Kodanda Rama and Goddes Sita.

Later, the Governor visited Ameen Peer Dargah, popularly known as Pedda Dargah in Kadapa city. He was received by dargah organisers and was presented with Chaddar.

District In-charge minister A Suresh and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X