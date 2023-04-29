Kadapa: Governor S A Abdul Nazeer visits Vontimitta temple, dargah

Kadapa (YSR district) : As part of his one-day tour, Governor S A Abdul Nazeer visited the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta on Friday.

On the occasion, he was received with Poorna Kumbham in a traditional manner amid chanting of hymns by Veda pundits. He had darsan of Lord Kodanda Rama and Goddes Sita.

Later, the Governor visited Ameen Peer Dargah, popularly known as Pedda Dargah in Kadapa city. He was received by dargah organisers and was presented with Chaddar.

District In-charge minister A Suresh and others were present.