Kadapa: Greenko Foundation donates 50 oxygen concentrators

Kadapa: District Collector CH Harikiran urged the philanthropists to extend their cooperation to the government to fight the pandemic in the district.

Speaking on the occasion of Greenko Foundation donating 50 oxygen concentrators here on Tuesday, the Collector said that the concentrators being provided by the philanthropists would be useful in saving lives of Covid patients in the present crisis situation.

He said that oxygen concentrators donated by Greenko Foundation each worth Rs 1.10 lakh have capacity of producing 10 litres of oxyzen per minute. He said that they would be sent to different hospitals in the district based on requirement.

Collector thanked the Organization chairman Anilkumar Chalamalasetty for the gesture.

Greenko Foundation project director A S Naidu said that his organisation was having 65 megawatts wind power project at Animela village.