Kadapa: Hike makes life further difficult, laments CPI

Kadapa: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said instead of addressing the several problems faced by common people in the state, the YSRCP government made their life difficult by raising power tariff exorbitantly.

He was addressing at a protest organised by the party against rise in electricity charges at RDO office here on Thursday. Party activists raised slogans demanding the government to withdraw the decision to hike power tariff.

Ramakrishna recalled that when in opposition, the YSRCP had raised a hue and cry over power tariff increase but now it has committed the same mistake.

He said agitation against the hike would be intensified in association with other opposition parties if the government failed to roll back the new tariff. CPI district secretary Eswaraiah and others were present.

Meanwhile, Congress party staged a novel protest against the relentless increase in fuel prices by garlanding LPG cylinders at Vempalle on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradesh Congress Committee working president Dr N Tulasi Reddy alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and state government were looting the people by imposing excise and VAT on petrol products. He demanded petroleum products should be brought under the purview of Goods and Services Tax(GST).

Congress district president Neeli Srinivasa Rao, town president Vishnu Preetham Reddy NSUI state secretary B Tirumalesh and others were present.